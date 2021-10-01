UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Condoles Death Of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

Sheikh condoles death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman, the wife of the founder of Jang Group, late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with her family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

