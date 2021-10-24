ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of senior journalist and Chief Reporter Dawn news Islamabad Sanaullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with Sanaullah Khan and his family members.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.