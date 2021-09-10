Sheikh condoles death of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with Yousafzai's family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

He said that Rahimullah Yousafzai was a visionary and a learned journalist.