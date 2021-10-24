ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday congratulating the whole nation on the victory of the Pakistan cricket team against India, directed the administration to remove all containers to allow people to enjoy the celebrations.

In a message, Sheikh Rashid said that the prayers of the whole nation were with their cricket team and added that the Pakistani team performed very well.

He said that today was actually a final match for Pakistan. He said there was a great passion for victory in the Pakistan Cricket team against arch-rival India.

He said that he had to return back to Pakistan from UAE skipping the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match as he was called back to fulfill another important national responsibility.