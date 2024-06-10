Open Menu

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais To Lead Eid Al-Azha Prayer At Grand Mosque Of Makkah

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais to lead Eid Al-Azha prayer at Grand Mosque of Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has announced that Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais will be the imam leading the Eid Al-Adha prayer and deliver the Eid sermon at the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna will be the imam leading the Eid Al-Adha prayer and deliver the Eid sermon at the Prophet’s Mosque.

