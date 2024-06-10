Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais To Lead Eid Al-Azha Prayer At Grand Mosque Of Makkah
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has announced that Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais will be the imam leading the Eid Al-Adha prayer and deliver the Eid sermon at the Grand Mosque of Makkah.
Sheikh Dr. Khalid Al-Muhanna will be the imam leading the Eid Al-Adha prayer and deliver the Eid sermon at the Prophet’s Mosque.
Recent Stories
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia5 minutes ago
-
PPP Khyber welcomes Kundi’s appointment as KP Governor5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry welcomes guests under Custodian of two holy mosque guest program5 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman presents performance report to CM15 minutes ago
-
KP govt taking measures to enhance educational facilities, females' literacy: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Pashto film artist Khushboo shot dead in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up to finalize Eid-ul-Azha shopping25 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city25 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s preemptive information sharing amid heatwave helps achieve zero causality25 minutes ago
-
33 constables promoted to HC rank in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers held with over 2 kg drugs in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah36 minutes ago