Sheikh expresses best wishes for Pakistan cricket team against India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday expressed best wishes and prayers for the significant success of the Pakistan Cricket team against India.

In a message on the occasion, the minister said that the prayers of the whole nation were with our cricket team and expressed the hope that they will perform well.

He said that the spirit of the nation was high at a time when the Indian government's wrongdoing with Muslims was at an extreme level.

He said that today is actually a final match for Pakistan. He said there is a great passion for victory in the Pakistan Cricket team against arch-rival India.