Sheikh expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with his family members and Kashmiris on the death of a veteran Kashmiri leader.

He said that the whole nation is with the Kashmir people in this sad moment. He said that the occupied valley has lost a great and experienced leader.

He said that Syed Ali Gillani's struggle is a model for us who bravely faced the repression of Indian forces.

Paying rich tributes to a great leader, he said that Syed Ali Gillani was a true, sincere, committed, and brave Kashmiri leader.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his departed soul in eternal peace.