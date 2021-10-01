(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday felicitated the People's Republic of China on its national day.

In a message the minister said, "I would like to extend my heartiest felicitations to the People's Republic of China as the country celebrates its National Day, today.

"He said, "I wish and pray for the prosperity, happiness, and well-being of the people of China on this auspicious day."He added, "I also wish an even brighter future for Pakistan-China friendship in the times to come."