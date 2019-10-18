Sheikh Imtiaz reviews arrangements at emergency camp set up in connection with the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood on Friday visited emergency camp, set up in connection with the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and reviewed the arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood on Friday visited emergency camp, set up in connection with the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and reviewed the arrangements.

SDO Saqib Razaq briefed the Vice Chairman about the steps taken by the WASA and said that WASA staff was deputed around the Darbar to redress any complaint related to WASA.

He said that staff was in liaison with each other through wireless system and complaints were being redressed on immediate basis.

Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood also inspected water tankers, suckers, jetting machines and directed the staff to resolve complaints (if any) of people on immediate basis.

He further said that all facilities were being utilized for the devotees.