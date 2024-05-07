Open Menu

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel Assumes Charge As Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel formally assumed charge as Baluchistan Governor on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel formally assumed charge as Baluchistan Governor on Tuesday.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel was warmly welcomed by Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai and Military Secretary to Governor Balochistan Lt Col Tanveer Hussain on his arrival at Governor House Quetta here.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Mandukhil was given an introductory briefing by the staff of his office about the affairs of the Governor's House and Secretariat.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that he is happy that there were very experienced and conscientious officers in the Governor's House and Secretariat.

My desire and effort is to play my role effectively with my team for the development, prosperity and security of the country and the province, he said.

He expressed the expectation that all officers and staff would perform their duties with sincerity, honesty and patriotism.

A smartly turned out contingent of Balochistan Constabulary presented guard of honour to the Governor after taking the oath of the office yesterday.

Provincial Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Vice Chancellor of Bolan Medical University Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Sardar Yahya Khan Nasir, former Coordinator Chief Minister of Balochistan Fateh Jamali, Munwar Khan, Mandukhil and Javiria Tareen met separately with Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel at Governor House Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Yahya Khan Nasir Bolan All

Recent Stories

President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

8 minutes ago
 RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

10 minutes ago
 Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire ami ..

Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling

8 minutes ago
 Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punja ..

Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

8 minutes ago
 PITHM organizes counselling session

PITHM organizes counselling session

8 minutes ago
Minister for Planning, Development and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..

8 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of Ma ..

Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident

8 minutes ago
 AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electri ..

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

15 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

10 minutes ago
 World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, f ..

World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan