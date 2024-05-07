Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel Assumes Charge As Governor Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel formally assumed charge as Baluchistan Governor on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel formally assumed charge as Baluchistan Governor on Tuesday.
Earlier, Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel was warmly welcomed by Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai and Military Secretary to Governor Balochistan Lt Col Tanveer Hussain on his arrival at Governor House Quetta here.
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Mandukhil was given an introductory briefing by the staff of his office about the affairs of the Governor's House and Secretariat.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that he is happy that there were very experienced and conscientious officers in the Governor's House and Secretariat.
My desire and effort is to play my role effectively with my team for the development, prosperity and security of the country and the province, he said.
He expressed the expectation that all officers and staff would perform their duties with sincerity, honesty and patriotism.
A smartly turned out contingent of Balochistan Constabulary presented guard of honour to the Governor after taking the oath of the office yesterday.
Provincial Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Vice Chancellor of Bolan Medical University Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Sardar Yahya Khan Nasir, former Coordinator Chief Minister of Balochistan Fateh Jamali, Munwar Khan, Mandukhil and Javiria Tareen met separately with Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel at Governor House Quetta.
