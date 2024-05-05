Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail To Sworn In As Governor Balochistan Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Balohistan President Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail will sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow, said a handout issued by Governor House on Sunday.
A graceful oath taking ceremony regarding the new Governor Balochistan to be held in Governor House on Monday (tomorrow) at 11:00 a.
m. sharp.
The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar will administer the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail.
CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Parliamentarians, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretaries and political figures are expected to be present in the ceremony, the handout further read.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 1014 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister33 minutes ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan34 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Police launches search, strike operation, 32 suspects arrested in Kohat34 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet, says Red Line to have Pakistan's 1st biogas buses34 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank44 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1344 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers44 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed during in a day in South Punjab44 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat escapes unhurt in car accident1 hour ago