Sheikh Maher delivers inspiring sermon on Arafah Day, emphasizing faith, Islamic tenets to millions of pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) On the auspicious day of Arafah, the annual sermon was delivered to millions of Muslim pilgrims gathered on the plains of Arafah, marking a significant moment in the Hajj pilgrimage on Saturday.

The sermon echoed themes of faith, obedience to Allah, and the pillars of islam, reinforcing the core tenets of the Muslim faith. The sermon began with praises to Allah, highlighting His attributes as the Most Wise, Most Aware, Most Knowledgeable, and Most Capable.

Sheikh Maher Bin Hamad Al Muaiqly, Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, delivering the sermon at Masjid Namira, emphasized Allah's control over the cosmos, citing Quranic verses to illustrate His omnipotence and the creation's submission to His command: “He promptly covers the light of the day with the darkness of the night and has subjected the sun, the moon, and the stars to His command. To Him alone belong all creation and command. Blessed is Allah, the Lord of all creation.” [7:54]

He underscored the Qur’an's role as a guide and mercy for humanity, meant to rectify their ways and lead them towards righteousness. He highlighted the Qur’an's guidance towards what is most upright and its promise of great rewards for those who perform righteous deeds. “Indeed, this Qur’an guides to what is most upright, and gives glad tidings to the People of Iman who perform righteous deeds, that for them alone will be a great reward.” [17:9]

Reaffirming the fundamental Islamic belief, Sheikh Maher testified to the oneness of Allah and the prophethood of Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him. He described the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as a mercy to creation, a caller to all that benefits humanity and brings Allah’s mercy upon them. Supporting these points from the verses from the Qur’an, he emphasized the Prophet’s role and the comprehensive nature of Allah’s mercy: “As for My mercy, it encompasses all things in this world. However, I will record My mercy in the hereafter for those who have Taqwa, give Zakah, and have Iman in our signs.” [7:156]

Sheikh Maher reiterated the Five Pillars of Islam: the testimony of faith, prayer, Zakah, fasting during Ramazan, and the pilgrimage to Hajj.

He supported each pillar with corresponding Quranic verses, stressing their importance in a Muslim’s life: “The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Qur’an was sent down as guidance for mankind, and as clear evidences that show the correct path and distinguish between right and wrong. Therefore, whoever witnesses the month among you must fast it.” [2:185]

Highlighting the Shariah’s emphasis on preserving religion, life, intellect, wealth, and honor, Sheikh Maher stressed the importance of these essentials for stability and prosperity. He said violations of these necessities were deemed crimes warranting punishment, underscoring the importance of justice and moral conduct: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice. Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Indeed, Allah is ever Hearing and Seeing.” [4:58]

Sheikh Maher encouraged pilgrims to adhere to the regulations of Hajj, emphasizing the significance of sincerity in worship. He recounted the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him’s practices during Hajj, urging pilgrims to emulate his actions, such as combining and shortening prayers and making frequent supplications.

Concluding with heartfelt supplications, Sheikh Maher included prayers for Muslims worldwide, particularly those facing hardships. Special prayers were made for the leadership of Saudi Arabia, thanking them for their efforts in facilitating Hajj.

The sermon ended with a call for forgiveness, safety, and blessings for all Muslims: “O Allah, forgive the Muslim men and women, and the men and women of Iman. Protect them from all evil. Preserve for them their religion, their safety, their lives, their wealth, their minds, and their honor.”

This Arafah sermon, rich in Quranic references and prophetic traditions, served as a powerful reminder of the core values of Islam, urging Muslims to uphold their faith, perform righteous deeds, and seek Allah’s mercy and guidance.