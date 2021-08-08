Sheikh praises NCOC efforts in fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday praised the efforts of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for its fight against Covid-19 to protect the citizens from carrying this virus and handling the situation.

In a tweet, the minister said," I congratulate the team of NCOC on completing 500 days. During the period it has proved its commitment and dedication to the cause of protecting precious lives of citizens." He said that the forum has also proved that better results can be achieved when there is better coordination among organizations.

Sheikh Rashid said that the government has been able to overcome the Corona situation due to the effective and timely strategy of the NCOC.

He said that now Pakistan stands in those countries where the ratio of Coronavirus cases was very low. He added that international organizations have termed Pakistan's strategy against COVID-19 as the best example to follow.

He said that NCOC's smart lockdown policy has also avoided people from facing the issue of unemployment.