Sheikh Rasheed announces restoring trains, stops to previous position

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has announced to restore all the trains and their stops to the position before coronavirus lockdown here this afternoon.

While addressing a gathering at newly constructed Bahawalpur Railway Station, he said"China is helping us in building ML1 which will prove very helpful. He said that our trains are running on tracks that were installed in 1861 and are causing accidents every other day. He also announced an increase in salaries of train drivers." He said that Pakistan Railways couldn't lower the ticket prices however, freight operations would be improved to overcome financial losses. He said that opposition should stop hew and cry after they have got permission for public gathering in Gujranwala. He said that he could predict resignation of at least 15 members of the opposition.

He criticized corrupt practices of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during premiership which he reckons would land the former in trouble in coming days. Minister Railways while responding to a question said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will give up government but never compromise on accountability since he has announced war against those who have looted the country. He said that opposition leaders while sitting abroad ask their workers to come on roads. Minister said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has expertly devised a time table through which he knows when to visit the hospital, or go home or to be in jail.

Replying a question, he said that while Molana Fazal-ur-Rehman predicts the end of Government in December this year, I foresee Prime Minister Imran Khan distributing tickets for Senate Lections in March next year. He said that we were not going anywhere and people have elected us for five years. Sheikh Rasheed said that this year Government would focus on bringing down inflation and would lower the prices of essential commodities, petrol, gas and electricity. He said that the reason behind the price hike was plundering of the national exchequer by the hands of previous Governments.

In response to another question, Sheikh Rasheed said that people speaking against Pakistan's armed forces would be dealt with iron hands. He said that our armed forces have not only defended us against enemies but also helped nation during the hard times of coronavirus pandemic, locust attack and floods. He said that he had spent more than three years in Bahawalpur jail and has not seen any area of Pakistan more deprived therefore he has always been in favour of restoring Bahawalpur province.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad inaugurated the new Railway Station of Bahawalpur which has been constructed with a cost of Rs 300 million.