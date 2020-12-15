Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliament to resolve public issues

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister says that they [govt] is ready for negotiation with the opposition on issues of national interests except the issues of NRO and NAB cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad asked the opposition parties to show prudence and come to the parliament to resolve public issues.

Sheikh Rasheed said that parliament was the only forum where political issues could be resolved.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv channel in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed who was recently appointed as Interior Minister showed his willingness to negotiate with the opposition on issues of national interests except the issues of NRO and NAB cases.

He stated that it did not matter whether the opposition go on long march or resign from the assemblies but they must take a constitutional and democratic path to resolve the issues.

People across the country have rejected the PDM's narrative, he added.