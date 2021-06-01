UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Asks Opposition To Work For Election Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to work for election reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday asked the opposition parties to start work for election reforms to ensure free, fair, transparent and error free results in the next general elections.

There is still time to focus on election reforms to bring improvement in the system, he said in an interview with ptv.

Next year, he said political parties would be busy in campaign to participate in the general elections due in 2023.

"We still have four to five months to complete task for election reforms" said the minster while commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement's announcement of new date for public meeting.

The minister said that the PDM has been divided into two groups, adding that Maryam and her father are of same views on political matters while, Shahbaz Sharif has different opinion.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rashid said that the PDM has announced date for public meeting on August 14.

He further stated that Pakistani nation would celebrate the independence day in a traditional manner so it will have no impact on ruling party.

To another question about Sharif family ill-gotten money, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government could not recover the money plundered by PML-N.

He said Sharif family had huge assets abroad and they have purchased many things there.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Same Independence Money August Family Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.