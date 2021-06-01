Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to work for election reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday asked the opposition parties to start work for election reforms to ensure free, fair, transparent and error free results in the next general elections.

There is still time to focus on election reforms to bring improvement in the system, he said in an interview with ptv.

Next year, he said political parties would be busy in campaign to participate in the general elections due in 2023.

"We still have four to five months to complete task for election reforms" said the minster while commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement's announcement of new date for public meeting.

The minister said that the PDM has been divided into two groups, adding that Maryam and her father are of same views on political matters while, Shahbaz Sharif has different opinion.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rashid said that the PDM has announced date for public meeting on August 14.

He further stated that Pakistani nation would celebrate the independence day in a traditional manner so it will have no impact on ruling party.

To another question about Sharif family ill-gotten money, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government could not recover the money plundered by PML-N.

He said Sharif family had huge assets abroad and they have purchased many things there.