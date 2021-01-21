UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Briefed About Steps For Maintenance Of Peace In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Sheikh Rasheed briefed about steps for maintenance of peace in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was briefed by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary about the steps taken by the Sindh Rangers to maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly, in Karachi.

Earlier, the Interior Minister was accorded a very warm welcome by Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary, upon arrival at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh here, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada of the martyrs of Sindh Rangers and offered Fateha.

The Interior Minister was also briefed about the operational preparedness of the Sindh Rangers.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed highly appreciated the actions taken by the Sindh Rangers to eradicate crimes and establish long-lasting peace in Sindh.

