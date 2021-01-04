Sheikh Rasheed chairs meeting regarding Mach incident in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed after arrival in Quetta on Monday evening chaired high level meeting on a recent killing of colliers in Mach district.

He was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri during his visit.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Longove, Adviser to CM for sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, senior police officials, Frontier Corps officials and other security forces officers.

Concerned officials briefed the minister about the tragedy of Mach and protest of Hazara Community against the incident.

Hazara Community is demanding the central and provincial governments to arrest murders as soon as possible to bring them to justice, the minister was informed in a briefing.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he is visiting Balochistan on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At the end of the meeting, the minister went to meet the Hazara Community to assure them full government support and requesting them to end their protest.