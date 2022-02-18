UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Condemns Killing Of Senior Producer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday strongly condemned killing of senior producer SAMAA TV Athar Mateen by dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday strongly condemned killing of senior producer Samaa tv Athar Mateen by dacoits.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the death of Athar Mateen and sought reports from the Chief Secretary and Sindh IGP, said a press release.

He said killing of a senior journalist by the dacoits was a heinous crime.

