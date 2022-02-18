Sheikh Rasheed Condemns Killing Of Senior Producer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday strongly condemned killing of senior producer Samaa tv Athar Mateen by dacoits.
In a condolence message, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the death of Athar Mateen and sought reports from the Chief Secretary and Sindh IGP, said a press release.
He said killing of a senior journalist by the dacoits was a heinous crime.