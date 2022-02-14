Sheikh Rasheed condemns mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday strongly condemned mob lynching incident in Mian Channu.

Punjab Police was carrying out operations to arrest those involved in the incident, he said in a statement issued here.

He said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was also assisting the provincial government in identifying those involved in the incident. Society should also play its role in preventing such violent incidents, he added.

The minister said no one could be allowed to take the law into their hands. All those involved in the incident would be brought to justice, he added.

He said those involved in the Sialkot and Mian Channu incidents did not deserve any leniency.