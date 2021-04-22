Sheikh Rasheed condemns Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has strongly condemned the Quetta blast which claimed at least three lives and left over a dozen injured.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the affected families.

The minister sought a report from the Balochistan Chief Secretary over the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah also condemned the blast in the strongest term that occurred in the parking lot of Serena hotel, causing harm to officials of police and district administration besides several other people.

Sympathizing with the affected families, Ijaz Shah said the government equally shared their grief and stood by them in this hour of trial.

The minister said perpetrators of this heinous crime were enemies of Pakistan and vowed that they would be brought to justice.