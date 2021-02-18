UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Condoles Senator Mushahidullah's Death

Thu 18th February 2021

Sheikh Rasheed condoles Senator Mushahidullah's death

Minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he said Mushahidullah Khan was a active political worker and parliamentarian.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

