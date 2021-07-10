Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara.

In a condolence message, he condoled with Pir Pagara and expressed sympathy with other family members.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.