Sheikh Rasheed Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Pir Pagara's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Sheikh Rasheed grieved over sad demise of Pir Pagara's mother

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muslim League Functional Chief Pir Pagara.

In a condolence message, he condoled with Pir Pagara and expressed sympathy with other family members.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

