Sheikh Rasheed Inaugurates Coronavirus Vaccination Centre In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates coronavirus vaccination centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday inaugurated a coronavirus vaccination facility at CDA Medical Center Qazafi Chowk G-9 Markaz Islamabad.

Talking to media after inauguration, the Interior Minister thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for extending its full support to Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus.

Timely decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan helped Islamabad in containing coronavirus, he added that the vaccination process in Pakistan was better as compared to other countries of the region as a large number of people were visiting vaccination centres after awareness.

Congratulating the NCOC team for ensuring smooth supply of vaccine, the minister said that NCOC ensured supply of vaccine as compared to India where notices were displayed that no vaccine available for seven days in many cities. He said that vaccine was openly available in Pakistan.

He said that Sinopharm vaccine was one of the best vaccines available in the world. He said that he salutes the Chinese government for cooperation with Pakistan for combating the pandemic.

Discussing the recognisition of Sinopharm vaccine in Saudia Arabia and the Europe, the minister said that the Prime Minister had stated in the federal cabinet meeting that he would personally talk to leaders of the concerned countries.

Replying a political question, Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was lucky to have such an incompetent and sluggish opposition. He said that the government was going to announce federal budget in this months and he hoped that the salary and pension of employees would be significantly increased.

Reply to a question about former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that Nawaz deceived the government and went abroad over fake medical reports and the Prime Minister was aggrieved over the situation but the government stopped PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to leave abroad and put his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

He said a person whose name was included in the ECL could challenge the decision in 15 days but Shahbaz Sharif did not challenge the Interior Ministry decision.

He said that Jehangir Tareen group would support the government in the budget session.

He said that Islamabad's street crime would soon be curbed with new eagle squad. He said that 150 mobile eagle squads would be attached with Safe City Project to make Islamabad a safe zone. These squads will keep a check on the city with the help of the Safe City, he added.

He said, currently, eagle squads have only four mobile vans while 16 more would be added soon in the upcoming budget. He said that police was being strengthened to improve its capacity and working.

