Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates Karachi Circular Railways

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday inaugurated the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at city station Karachi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that all the credit to operationalize KCR goes to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He announced that the fare of KCR will be 30 rupees per route and in the first phase four trains will be operated daily from Pipri to city station Karachi.

Railways Minister further said that a traveling pass for KCR will be collected only 750 rupees.

He said that KCR will be extended to other parts of the city and work is in progress.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the amount of 1.8 billion rupees has been earmarked for KCR and so far 17 million rupees have been spent.

He stated that each coach of KCR has been ready at a cost of 0.9 million.

Minister for Railways said that the encroachment at Pakistan Railway land will be removed from land mafia.

During his press conference, Sheikh Rasheed also talked about opposition and its reaction on results in Gilgit-Baltistan. He asked the opposition that they should forget what happened in Gilgit-Baltistan and should focus on upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.