UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Launches PR's Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Sheikh Rasheed launches PR's plantation drive

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday launched Pakistan Railways (PR) tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College for Women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday launched Pakistan Railways (PR) tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College for Women.

The Federal Minister informed that Pakistan Railways would plant over 200,000 saplings across the Pakistan Railways Network during monsoon season.

He said, all the Railways divisions had been directed to plant maximum saplings to make Railways land clean and green in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will make earnest efforts for clean and green Pakistan," the Minister added.

He also inspected the newly constructed Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College building.

Sheikh Rasheed informed that the college building had been completed at a cost of Rs 100 million and the postgraduate classes would also be started in the college this year.

On the occasion, Division Superintendent (DS) Railways, Rawalpindi Division Syed Munawar Shah and other officers were also present.

In every monsoon season, a large number of saplings are planted at railway stations and railway tracks therefore Pakistan Railways has planned to develop green belts along the railway track and stations this year too, the DS added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Rawalpindi Women All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

3 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

4 minutes ago

CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking ..

5 minutes ago

Masood invites President-elect UNGA's urgent atten ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.