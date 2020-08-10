Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday launched Pakistan Railways (PR) tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College for Women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday launched Pakistan Railways (PR) tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College for Women.

The Federal Minister informed that Pakistan Railways would plant over 200,000 saplings across the Pakistan Railways Network during monsoon season.

He said, all the Railways divisions had been directed to plant maximum saplings to make Railways land clean and green in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will make earnest efforts for clean and green Pakistan," the Minister added.

He also inspected the newly constructed Rawalpindi Railway Station Degree College building.

Sheikh Rasheed informed that the college building had been completed at a cost of Rs 100 million and the postgraduate classes would also be started in the college this year.

On the occasion, Division Superintendent (DS) Railways, Rawalpindi Division Syed Munawar Shah and other officers were also present.

In every monsoon season, a large number of saplings are planted at railway stations and railway tracks therefore Pakistan Railways has planned to develop green belts along the railway track and stations this year too, the DS added.