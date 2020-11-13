UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Makes Prediction About Opposition’s Defeat In GB Elections

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

Sheikh Rasheed makes prediction about opposition’s defeat in GB elections

Railways Minister has also reacted to Maryam Nawaz’s yesterday interview, saying that the PML-N Vice-President’s offer for dialogue is just akin to falling face down.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed made another startling prediction that the faces of all these opposition leaders would be weary after Gilgit-Baltistan’s elections results.

Sheikh Rasheed said they [Opposition leaders] would say that election was rigged.

“N-League will be shocked,” said Railways Minister in a statement to tv channel on Friday.

The Railways Minister said that PPP played well as compared to PML-N in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said he had no issue with PML-Q.

“These people hang in the middle and have no place for their footing,” said the Federal minister. He said Senate elections would be held next year in March.

He also commented on Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement about dialogue with the establishment, saying that she just shifted away from her previous narrative.

Maryam Nawaz in an interview on Thursday had expressed her party’s willingness to hold a dialogue with the army but with a condition that PTI should be out of power first.

“Can’t hold dialogue unless the PTI is ousted from the power,” said Maryam Nawaz during her interview to BBC.

Sheikh Rasheed said that she had mentioned many army generals on many occasions and now was talking about “dialogue”.

He said: “It is just akin to falling face down,”.

“PML-N’s politics has been drawn by the military and other state institutions,” he added.

