Sheikh Rasheed Meets Chief Minister Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development projects in Rawalpindi

Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed solidarity with Balochistan earthquake affectees.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that the PTI government was on right direction as it had served the people in its three years. The government had included neglected areas of the province in the development process, he said adding that every possible step would be taken to resolve issues of Rawalpindi city.

He said that the opponents were indulged in propaganda only as they promoted culture of nepotism on the name of merit in their respective regimes.

The chief minister said that the people were bearing the consequences of losses incurred by the past government to the national exchequer due to their wrong policies. National resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development projects in the past whereas public needs were ignored, he added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken by the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Future of corrupt elements was dark and negative politics of PDM had vanished, he added.

Provincial Minister Higher education Raja Yasir Humayoun and Principal Secretary Punjab were also present during the meeting.

