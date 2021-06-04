Sheikh Rasheed paying two-day official visit to Waziristan from today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is paying a two-day visit to Waziristan from today (Friday).

In a video message, he said efforts are being made for better border management.

He said the border fencing with Afghanistan will complete in two months’ time. Eighty eight percent work on the fencing has been completed.

Sheikh Rashid said the border fencing with Iran will also be completed by the end of this year.

Sheikh Rashid said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squad will be attached with safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone.

Previously, it was reported that Pakistan completed 182km of the 213km-long fence at the Afghan border and work on the remaining 31km fence was due to complete till April.