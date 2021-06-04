UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Paying Two-day Official Visit To Waziristan From Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:12 PM

Sheikh Rasheed paying two-day official visit to Waziristan from today

The Interior Minister says the border fencing with Afghanistan will complete in two months’ time as 80 per cent work on fencing has been completed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is paying a two-day visit to Waziristan from today (Friday).

In a video message, he said efforts are being made for better border management.

He said the border fencing with Afghanistan will complete in two months’ time. Eighty eight percent work on the fencing has been completed.

Sheikh Rashid said the border fencing with Iran will also be completed by the end of this year.

Sheikh Rashid said one hundred and fifty mobile eagle squad will be attached with safe city project to make Islamabad a safe zone.

Previously, it was reported that Pakistan completed 182km of the 213km-long fence at the Afghan border and work on the remaining 31km fence was due to complete till April.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Iran Interior Minister Mobile Visit Rashid Eagle April Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name squads for England and West Indies t ..

21 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis invest $1. 25b in Roshan Digit ..

23 minutes ago

Police to protect life and property of the people ..

32 minutes ago

Realme 5G Summit Ends with a Commitment to Bring 5 ..

37 minutes ago

Haris, Sohail, Imad Wasim, Abbas and Naseem Shah n ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.