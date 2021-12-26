KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that he was poised to issue a visa and a ticket to PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif for his return to the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had not consulted any doctor and he was healthy.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at a local hotel.

The Interior minister said that PML-N supremo merely issued statements against the institutions. He said that these statements would not make any difference and Prime Minister Imran Khan was not going anywhere.

Sheikh Rasheed alleged that the highest cases of corruption in the world were against Shahbaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were the most corrupt persons of this country.

He said that PTI did not secure less votes in the local bodies elections.

He said, 'I will be on a seven-day visit to Sindh and would listen to the problems of the people.' He further said that he had decided to sit a day in every organization to resolve the issues of the people.

Replying to a question on inflation, he said that the seeds for the same were sowed by the previous governments.

Replying to another question on MQM's former chief, he said that talks with him could not be held.

Later, he also congratulated the PTI-led Federal government for launching the Green line bus service for Karachiites.