Sheikh Rasheed reviews arrangements for maintenance of law, order in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday, during a high level meeting, reviewed arraignments for maintenance of law, order and security of political rallies in the Capital.

It was decided that to deploy additional personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) to ensure peace and tranquility in the Capital, said a press release.

The meeting also decided to bring additional force from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support the Islamabad Police.

A control room has also set up at the Interior Ministry for the security of the political gatherings.

The Interior Minister directed the administration to ensure public gatherings at its designated places besides no hurdle in the movement of residents of the Capital.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Secretary Interior and high ups of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police officials.