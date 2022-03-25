UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rasheed Reviews Arrangements For Maintenance Of Law, Order In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Sheikh Rasheed reviews arrangements for maintenance of law, order in Capital

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday, during a high level meeting, reviewed arraignments for maintenance of law, order and security of political rallies in the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday, during a high level meeting, reviewed arraignments for maintenance of law, order and security of political rallies in the Capital.

It was decided that to deploy additional personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) to ensure peace and tranquility in the Capital, said a press release.

The meeting also decided to bring additional force from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support the Islamabad Police.

A control room has also set up at the Interior Ministry for the security of the political gatherings.

The Interior Minister directed the administration to ensure public gatherings at its designated places besides no hurdle in the movement of residents of the Capital.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Secretary Interior and high ups of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Interior Ministry Punjab Babar Awan Interior Minister Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Biden in Poland as Ukraine fears 300 dead in theat ..

Biden in Poland as Ukraine fears 300 dead in theatre

3 minutes ago
 Russia signals scaling back of Ukraine aims as Bid ..

Russia signals scaling back of Ukraine aims as Biden visits Poland

3 minutes ago
 North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missi ..

North Korea has 'likely more in store' after missile test: White House

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices slide as EU snubs Russia ban

Oil prices slide as EU snubs Russia ban

3 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project would change life of Balochistan' ..

Reko Diq project would change life of Balochistan's people. Khalil George

8 minutes ago
 UN Says Up to G20 Group of Nations to Decide Wheth ..

UN Says Up to G20 Group of Nations to Decide Whether to Expel Russia

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>