Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of PTI

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says that it was better if the report would have been issued on April 25th.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) There were no two groups in government, Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said here on Tuesday.

He talked about the recent changes in federal cabinet, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan replaced the fielding positions of his players.

Sheikh said that the FIA inquiry report about recent wheat and sugar crisis was released before time but it was better if it would have been issued on April 25th.

The Railways minister said the sugar and flour crises sidelined novel coronavirus, saying that politics in Pakistan would be in full swing after Ramzan. The ball was now in the federal government’s court and it was Imran Khan’s test that what sort of action he took against those who had been held responsible of the sugar and flour crises by the report.