Sheikh Rasheed says 11 policemen  held by TLP released

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister has said that negotiations were successfully carried out by the Punjab government, hoping that the matters will be resolved in the second round of talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that 11 policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) taken hostage by a religious group in Lahore were released.

Sheikh Rasheed said they held successful talks with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

“First round of talks have been successful after which TLP released the policemen it had held hostage. The second phase of talks will start after Sehri,” announced Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

According to the Punjab Police, TLP workers attacked Nawankot police station early in the morning in Lahore and and took the policemen including a DSP hostage.

The Interior Minister said that negotiations were successfully carried out by the Punjab government and expressed hope that matters would be resolved in the second round of talks.

(Details to Follow)