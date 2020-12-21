UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Says 20 Politicians Including Maulana Fazlur Rehman Have Serious Life Threats

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:27 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maulana Fazlur Rehman have serious life threats

The Interior Minister says that the message has been conveyed to the JUI-F regarding life threats, pointing out that some of these politicians survived attacks in the past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) At least 20 politicians including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had serious life threats, said Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Monday.

The Interior Minister said that some of these politicians were attacked in the past, and they survived.

“Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has been conveyed of the threat,” said Sheikh Rasheed while talking to the reporters in Islamabad.

He advised the JUI-F chief not to be involved in a game that might eventually be detrimental for himself .

He stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called parliament as illegitimate but he used the same forum to contest the Presidential Election.

The minister also asked the opposition to stay away from mass gatherings in view of the spike in COVID Cases. The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia called off their flight operation and in view of the pandemic, it was strongly suggested that Pakistan should also stop its flights to and from London.

The Interior minister was of the view that Pakistan Democratic Movement would take part in the Senate election, saying that parliament was the right forum to resolve all the issues.

Answering to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that India would be given befitting reply if it went to do any misadventure. Pakistan, it said, wanted peace but it would never compromise on its sovereignty.

