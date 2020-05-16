Sheikh Rasheed says 30 trains would be made operational Eid-ul-Fitr

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister says they are working on 540 train coaches according to SOPs issued by the government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that thirty trains would be made operational before Eid-ul-Fitar whenever Prime Minister Imran Khan gives the go-ahead.

He said train operations can resume on a 24-hour notice period conditional to permission being granted by the government.

“We are working 540 train coaches according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that they would be made operational as soon they were granted permission.

He was expressing these views in a press conference in Lahore.

He said the railway staff was trained to deal with the crisis.

“We have trained all our staff to follow SOPS and all precautionary measures in order to curb the risk of spreading Coronavirus,” he further said.

He also said that priority would be given to those people who had booked tickets earlier but couldn’t travel due to lockdown.

Responding to a question, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would become active after Eid.