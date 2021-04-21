Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st , 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that 669 workers of the recently outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order were set free.

Sheikh Rasheed said that 210 FIRs, including the case against TLP chief Saad Rizvi, which includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) beside Section 302 of the PPC, will go through legal process.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister said the ban on the party is not being reversed. It has 30 days to file an appeal against the government’s decision of banning it with the Ministry of Interior, after which a committee will be formed to decide the case, he explained.

He said the 669 workers arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) were released from jails. Most of them were from South Punjab and Faisalabad.

Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself spearhead a drive against blasphemous acts. He said talks continued with the party for seven hours on April 20 and finally it was agreed that a resolution would be tabled in the National Assembly on the expulsion of the French ambassador and the TLP workers arrested under MPO will be set free.

Approximately 7,00 policemen got injured in violent protests by the religious party while 20 vehicles were set afire, he added.