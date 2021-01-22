Sheikh Rasheed says Broadsheet scandal will become 2nd Panama leaks in Pakistan    

, , , ,

The Interior Minister has also explained as to why Sheikh Azmat Saeed has been appointed as a head of an inquiry committee to investigate Broadsheet scandal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Broadsheet scandal would become Panama leaks 2 in Pakistan within two months.

Sheikh Rasheed suggested PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to read before speaking to the media or public. He also explained as to why Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed was appointed as a head of an inquiry committee to investigate Broadsheet scandal.

He was addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Interior Minister said that the opposition parties, under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were witnessed in worst situation in their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, he added.

The interior minister said that the address of PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum is a ‘sign of Judgment Day’.

“I don’t feel it appropriate to say anything about his [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] remarks about Quaid-e-Azam. I respect Ulema of all schools of thoughts,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He said that everything would be clear in coming days. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan played key role for Occupied Kashmir to raise it at the international forum.