Sheikh Rasheed Says He Will Resign After Railways’ ML-1 Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:39 PM

The Minister says that the project is objective of his life terming it a milestone in the railways’ history in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that ML-I program is objective of his life and he will resign soon after completion of his project here on Saturday.

“ML-I is objective of my life and I will resign soon after its completion,” said Sheikh Rasheed. “Railways’ development is base of country’s development,” he added. He was addressing a ceremony held in Lahore.

ML-1 is a project which is being built in collaboration of China under CPEC is aimed at improving the existing connection between Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

Sheikh Rasheed has said that flour and sugar crisis is real and he will talk about it in the cabinet’s meeting.

He has said that the PTI government faced many challenges and serious problems as it took to the power but Prime Minister Imran Khan has potential to deal with all these challenges. He pointed out that approaching IMF was necessary and important. Rasheed also discussed the inflation saying that there should be a central price control authority in the country to control the prices.

“Factory owners are behind the sugar crisis,” said the minister, adding that “ but the government will get rid of it,”.

He said PM Khan would visit Lahore and Rawalpindi and added that he worked a lot but could not find reward parallel to his hard work

