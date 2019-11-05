Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for railways Sheikh Rasheed who lacks focus on inquiry of train inferno that claimed 74 lives and left many others injured is more eager in making sensational political statements.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was going as the problems would be resolved in one or two days, Federal Mininster for Railways Sehikh Rasheed said.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said, was using the language from containers for the past four days is the same language which Indian wanted against Pakistan.

"This is exactly that what India wants against Pakistan," said Sheikh Rasheed adding that "criticism against Pakistan's military institutions is the wish of India,". He further said Pakistan's state institutions be weakened and the Kashmir issue go to the back of agenda,".

He gave this statement through a video which went viral on social media.

"I'm hopeful that Maulana will go and the problems will be resolved in one or two days," said Sheikh Rasheed. He pointed out that the way Prime Minister Khan's government was handling the issue was the best way.

It may be mentioned here that 74 people lost thier lives in train inferno and around 42 persons fell injured but he was not talking about this issue and just was focused on what was going on about Azadi March. His more focus is on politics and Azadi March instead of focusing on his department and the inquiry of the matter of train inferno.