UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Says JUI-F Chief Must Be Given 'Face Saving"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Face Saving

The federal minister says that Fazlur Reheman would explode very soon if he did not come to talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Supporting JUI-F Cheif Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for face saving, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that if Maulana needed 'face saving' then he must be given that.

He expressed these views while talking to media workers in Rawalpindi. Sheikh Rasheed said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had nothing to do with Kashmir cause because he held the post of Kashmir committee for two years but he never raised this issue up. Commenting on the latest situation at Line of Control, the federal minister said that he had already said that Modi was dangerous man. He wanted permanent membership of security council. " I gave suggestion to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in this sitaution," said Sheikh Rassheed.

He also said that the innocent citizens could not be left at the mercy of armed people and if anybody restored to violence or tried to take law into thier hands strict action would be taken. "Media have pumped Maulana around hundred time and now he was going to explode," said Sheikh Rasheed while giving him close resemblance with 'Baloon". The people always suffered while the opposition roared for the resignation of the PM, he concluded.

It may be mentioned here that Sheikh Rasheed is optomistic about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and many times offered him to keep the door open for talks. He said JUI-F would hold talks and said he was hopeful that the situation would be in control.

Related Topics

Man Rawalpindi May Post Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center participates in $ ..

17 minutes ago

Emirates Steel receive two patents from US Patent ..

17 minutes ago

Man commits suicide live on Facebook

26 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to Polio eradication

47 minutes ago

China's clean energy grows rapidly in first three ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.