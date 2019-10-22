Sheikh Rasheed Says JUI-F Chief Must Be Given 'Face Saving"

(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister says that Fazlur Reheman would explode very soon if he did not come to talks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Supporting JUI-F Cheif Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for face saving, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that if Maulana needed 'face saving' then he must be given that.

He expressed these views while talking to media workers in Rawalpindi. Sheikh Rasheed said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had nothing to do with Kashmir cause because he held the post of Kashmir committee for two years but he never raised this issue up. Commenting on the latest situation at Line of Control, the federal minister said that he had already said that Modi was dangerous man. He wanted permanent membership of security council. " I gave suggestion to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in this sitaution," said Sheikh Rassheed.

He also said that the innocent citizens could not be left at the mercy of armed people and if anybody restored to violence or tried to take law into thier hands strict action would be taken. "Media have pumped Maulana around hundred time and now he was going to explode," said Sheikh Rasheed while giving him close resemblance with 'Baloon". The people always suffered while the opposition roared for the resignation of the PM, he concluded.

It may be mentioned here that Sheikh Rasheed is optomistic about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and many times offered him to keep the door open for talks. He said JUI-F would hold talks and said he was hopeful that the situation would be in control.