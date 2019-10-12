Sheikh Rasheed says Maulana Fazl has been pushed to corner

(@fidahassanain)

The minister says six people want NRO and one of them belongs to JUI-F but arrests will be made very soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been pushed to a corner as PML-N has yet not reached any consensus, says Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

According to media reports, Sheikh Rasheed revealed that Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to NAB’s headquarter for his secret communication with other politicians for making line of action amid JUI-F’s Azadi March against the government in Islamabad.

“No consensus has yet been achieved between JUI-F Chief and PML-N,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference in Lahore. “October, November and December—three months are very important,” he further said.

He also claimed: “I’ll expose hidden agenda of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the screams will be heard of those who are screaming for fresh elections,”.

He pointed out that Maryam Nawaz’s role was also very critical in trapping her father Nawaz Sharif and now the role of Hussain Nawaz would be seen.

He said there were six people who struggle to get NRO from the government and one of them belonged to JUI-F. Sheikh hinted that two others would soon be nabbed. Sheikh Rasheed appreciated PM Khan saying that he saved the country from getting defaulted.

Talking about the issue of Occupied Kashmir and government’s struggle to highlight the issue at international forum, he stated that PM Khan pushed Indian PM Modi into a blocked street.

“China has backed the Kashmir dispute and stressed upon this point that it should be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations’ Organization,” said Sheikh Rasheed adding that “ Pakistan doesn’t want war with India but it is imposed it will be the last war,”. He said that the people would be out as the curfew was lifted from Occupied Kashmir and Modi had to face the consequences.