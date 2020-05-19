UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Says Name Of Shehbaz Sharif Is Likely To Be Placed On ECL

Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be placed on ECL

Railways Minister says that the case of Shehbaz Sharif is very serious and his name is likely to be placed on ECL, pointing out that PTI government will complete its five years term.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the name of P Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly President Shehbaz Sharif was likely to be placed on Exit Control List (ECL) here on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that this decision was under consideration because his case was very serious.

“There is no challenge in the way of Prime Minister Imran khan and his government will complete five years term,” said Sheikh Rasheed adding that the case of Shehbaz Sharif was very serious and matter of placing his name on ECL was under consideration.

He also revealed that no amendment was in sight so far about NAB ordinance.

Railways Minister said that there would be no reduction in fares as trains would already run at 60 per cent occupancy to maintain social distancing and follow Standar Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing train operations to resume.

“It was very difficult as the provincial governments were not agreeing but I am thankful to the prime minister for allowing the transport of the poor to resume," he said.

Yesterday, he said that Divisional Head would be responsible if SOPs were violated at railways stations, adding that strict action would be taken against him.

