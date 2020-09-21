Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif shut down all doors to return to Pakistan after APC address

(@fidahassanain)

The Railways Minister says that Nawaz Sharif was brought to power by the former military ruler General Ziaul Haq.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad termed the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) a failure, saying that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif shut down all doors for his return to Pakistan after his yesterday address.

Sheikh Rashid questioned Nawaz Sharif’s credibility as he spoke against the establishment noting that Nawaz Sharif was brought to power by the former military ruler General Ziaul Haq.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv on Monday.

The Railways Minister said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif now took politicl asylum in the United Kingdom.

In his address to All Parties Conference (APC), the PML-N Supremo had lamented Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government over what he described as its failure to govern the country democratically.

The root cause of problems being faced by the country was that the country had been deprived of true democracy, said Nawaz Sharif.

“This is the principle of democracy in the world: the entire democratic system becomes meaningless when democracy is hit,” the former PM said.

He also talked about JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s call for resignation from assemblies was muted by the APC itself.

He said: “Expression on the faces of Maulana Fazl and Shehbaz Sharif was worth watching,”.

Sheikh Rash said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa clearly told the political leaders to arrange the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on their own as the ministry has nothing to do with such matters.