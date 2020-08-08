Sheikh Rasheed says none of PTI politician is involved in corruption

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister says Pakistan Railways is going to run ten more trains from August 16 across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Corruption was a serious crime and anyone involved in the practice should not be spared, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Sheikh Rasheed said that none of the ministers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in corruption.

The statement of Sheikh Rasheed came at the moment when PTI leader and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain charges of corruption against him for illegally issuing liquor license.

The minister also announced that Railway would start operating 10 more trains from August 16. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said if National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned someone, it did not mean that the person should be removed from the office. “I had predicted earlier that NAB will summon politicians from both side after the Eid,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

Talking about ML-1, Railway minister said that the project, which was declared a ‘strategic project’ by China, would be Asia’s first with automatic signal system.

He expressed his desire regarding inauguration of the ML-1 project by Chinese President. The project would be very beneficial for the economy, he added.