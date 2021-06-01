UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Says PDM Lost Its Momentum

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:35 PM

The Interior Minister says some people are maligning the national institutions without any reason, pointing out that baseless allegations and smear campaign against the intelligence agencies are damaging the country’s image.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday came down hard upon the opposition parties, saying that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lost its momentum.

Sheikh Rasheed said he had already predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be divided.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“Some people are maligning the national institutions without any reason. Baseless allegations and smear campaign against the intelligence agencies are damaging the country’s image,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the thirty percent Pakistanis would soon get Saudi Arabia visas.

He said remittances were played vital role in four percent growth. He also said that the government was equipping the cyber wing with modern gadgets.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term regardless of PDM plans.

He said that Rs 30 million were allocated for Lai Nullah, pointing out that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced three universities for Rawalpindi which would be remembered forever after their deaths along with sixty universities and Lai Nullah.

