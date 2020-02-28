Sheikh Rasheed says PPP, PML-N will not march out against PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister claims that JUI-F Chief Fazl will eventually come tom him, with prediction that former premier Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan.

FAISALABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that neither Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would take out any rally or march against Prime Minister Irman Khan.

He is of the view that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

“I don’t see Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan,” he said, adding that he was not sure whether it was part of any deal or dheal. He said but it did not make any sense. He also predicted that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would eventually come back to him.

Rasheed asked the people not to worry about deadly Coronavirus, saying that the government would take all necessary steps to deal with it.

He went on to say that people were worried about surgical masks but one thing was sure that only those needed these who were suffering from Coronavirus. The rest of the people, he said, should not be worried about the masks.

The railways minister said that there was no need of being afraid of deadly virus. “ We will get rid of this issue very soon,” he added.

He further said that there is going to be a revolution in railways before May 10, 2020. Speaking on the economic situation in the country, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is aware of inflation and unemployment.

“Imran Khan is aware of all national issues. We know that the marginalized sections are suffering because of inflation,” he said. Responding to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back.

He also talked about Kashmir issue, commenting that entire India turned into another Kashmir due to Modi’s policies. “ The world should take notice of riots against Muslims in India,” he added.