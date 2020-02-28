UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Says PPP, PML-N Will Not March Out Against PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says PPP, PML-N will not march out against PM Imran Khan

Railways Minister claims that JUI-F Chief Fazl will eventually come tom him, with prediction that former premier Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan.

FAISALABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that neither Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would take out any rally or march against Prime Minister Irman Khan.

“Neither Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is going to stage any march against Imran Khan,” said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed while talking to the reporters in Faisalabad.

He is of the view that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

“I don’t see Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan,” he said, adding that he was not sure whether it was part of any deal or dheal. He said but it did not make any sense. He also predicted that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would eventually come back to him.

Rasheed asked the people not to worry about deadly Coronavirus, saying that the government would take all necessary steps to deal with it.

He went on to say that people were worried about surgical masks but one thing was sure that only those needed these who were suffering from Coronavirus. The rest of the people, he said, should not be worried about the masks.

The railways minister said that there was no need of being afraid of deadly virus. “ We will get rid of this issue very soon,” he added.

He further said that there is going to be a revolution in railways before May 10, 2020. Speaking on the economic situation in the country, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is aware of inflation and unemployment.

“Imran Khan is aware of all national issues. We know that the marginalized sections are suffering because of inflation,” he said. Responding to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back.

He also talked about Kashmir issue, commenting that entire India turned into another Kashmir due to Modi’s policies. “ The world should take notice of riots against Muslims in India,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister World Riots Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz United Kingdom Pakistan Peoples Party March May 2020 Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmen-afghan Business Forum In Ashgabat

4 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Expands Geography Of Energy And Inves ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Participates in Riyad Humanitarian Fo ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Sends 55 Tonnes of Medicine to Displaced Syria ..

1 minute ago

Recession-proof construction industry now in tails ..

16 minutes ago

England beat Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.