Sheikh Rasheed says PPP will not stand by PML-N from Dec 30 to Jan 20

Railways Minister says Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are taking politics to the point of no return.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that PPP would not stand by PML-N from Dec 30 to January 20.

However, the Railways Minister did not clearly mention the reason as to why PPP would not stand by its close ally PML-N during this time.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan would be ready to talk to the opposition on all matters except NAB or NRO option.

“Imran Khan is ready for talks with the opposition but not for NAB or NRO,” said the Railways Minister while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

He said the PM would complete his tenure.

“Had the politicians sat together it would have been more better,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were taking the politics to closed streets from where there was no return.

He stated that all the parties were going to contest in Gilgit-Baltistan and let’s see if the runners up would accept their defeat or not.

He went on to say that both parties gave time; one party gave time till December and the other gave time till January, 2020.

“This difference and clash will borne no fruit,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He said the narrative of PML-N was the narrative of foreign powers and unfortunately the opposition was giving preference to politics over state.