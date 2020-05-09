UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Says Railways Will Star Operations Before Eid-ul-Fitr

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says railways will star operations before Eid-ul-Fitr

The railways minister has predicted that NAB will take strict action but Chaudhary brothers are their brothers and they will remain safe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad expressed hope that Railways operations would resume before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said proposal to resume railways operations would be sent to federal government after a couple of days again as people were facing transport issues.

Pakistan Railways, he said, suffered a loss of around five billion rupees during the last one month due to Corona situation. He said they wanted to resume railways operations from May 10 but the provinces did not cooperate in this regard.

To a question, Railways Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take action against anyone involved in sugar scandal.

“NAB will take actions but Chaudhary brothers are their brothers and they will be safe,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the PM would take action against corruption no matter where it was done.

The railways minister said the Federal cabinet banned import of 432 medicines from India. He said he had two Muakals (entities who keep him informed) in Rawalpindi who kept eyes on everything.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to lift lockdown in phases from May 9 (today) and there would be ease in it from Monday (day after tomorrow) as all shops and small markets would remain open from morning to 5 pm in five-working day. All shops would remain close after 5 pm except the shops for essential food items that would kept open for five days in a week.

