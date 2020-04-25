Sheikh Rasheed says Shehbaz Sharif does not have good terms with Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed says exactly opposite of what Shehbaz Sharif thought has happened after his arrival in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had some differences with his niece Maryam Nawaz.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif had limited options at this time.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Lahore. Sheikh Rasheed said that exactly opposite of what he (Shehbaz Sharif) thought has happened after his arrival here in Pakistan.

“Exactly opposite of Shehbaz Sharif’s thoughts has happened after his arrival in Pakistan,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding he had not good terms with his nice Maryam Nawaz. He said Maryam Nawaz wanted to make Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Prime Minister.

Talking about railways operations, he said that decision to resume railways operations would be taken on May 10th.

“The trains will be made operational within 24 hours if the lockdown is lifted,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that they would make decision regarding lockdown and railways on May 10.

He further said that PM will not remain silent over the issue of corruption.

He stated that no one would be spared as it was matter of six thousand billion of corruption.

“Had Imran Khan not been the Prime Minister, the reports would not have been made public. All thieves will be put behind the bars in tenure of Imran Khan,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also said that former President Asif Zardari also knows that next two to three months were non suitable for the politics.