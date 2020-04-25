UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Says Shehbaz Sharif Does Not Have Good Terms With Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says Shehbaz Sharif does not have good terms with Maryam Nawaz

Sheikh Rasheed says exactly opposite of what Shehbaz Sharif thought has happened after his arrival in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had some differences with his niece Maryam Nawaz.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif had limited options at this time.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here in Lahore. Sheikh Rasheed said that exactly opposite of what he (Shehbaz Sharif) thought has happened after his arrival here in Pakistan.

“Exactly opposite of Shehbaz Sharif’s thoughts has happened after his arrival in Pakistan,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding he had not good terms with his nice Maryam Nawaz. He said Maryam Nawaz wanted to make Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the Prime Minister.

Talking about railways operations, he said that decision to resume railways operations would be taken on May 10th.

“The trains will be made operational within 24 hours if the lockdown is lifted,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that they would make decision regarding lockdown and railways on May 10.

He further said that PM will not remain silent over the issue of corruption.

He stated that no one would be spared as it was matter of six thousand billion of corruption.

“Had Imran Khan not been the Prime Minister, the reports would not have been made public. All thieves will be put behind the bars in tenure of Imran Khan,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also said that former President Asif Zardari also knows that next two to three months were non suitable for the politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nice May Muslim All Billion

Recent Stories

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Laho ..

17 minutes ago

Trump and his presidential rival Biden wish Muslim ..

17 minutes ago

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services w ..

23 minutes ago

Special Assistant to KP CM for LG Kamran Bangash t ..

24 minutes ago

Premier League come up with concrete proposals to ..

22 minutes ago

Peru's interior minister quits as virus hits polic ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.