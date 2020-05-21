UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Says Ticket Booking Office Will Remain Open From Monday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:41 PM

Sheikh Rasheed says ticket booking office will remain open from Monday

Railways Minister says that ticket booking office would remain open on May 22 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm after online system stopped working.   

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said ticket booking office would remain open on May 22 from 8:00am to 5:00pm due to improper working of online system here on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that only one window would be opened for reservation of the tickets at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Quetta stations.

The passenger, he said, would be responsible for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He also said that the people advised to maintain a reasonable distance from each other and keep mask, sanitizer, gloves and soap with them.

Pakistan Railways started limited train operation across the country from Wednesday within 15 up and 15 down trains facilitating the passers during Eid-ul-Fitr across the country.

